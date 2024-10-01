NFL Week 5 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team
The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 5 on Thursday, October 3, with an NFC South showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It's two familiar foes to get the new week underway.
The Buccaneers have been one of the season's early surprises after racing out to a 3-1 start, while the Falcons sit at 2-2 entering October.
In other primetime games, the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium, while the Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints to wrap up the week on Monday Night Football.
When will your favorite team be taking the field and how can you tune in?
A full look at the 2024 NFL TV schedule can be seen below (All times Eastern).
2024 NFL TV schedule, Week 5
Thursday, October 3
Time
Game
TV Info
8:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Atlanta Falcons
Prime Video
Sunday, October 6
Time
Game
TV Info
9:30 a.m.
New York Jets - Minnesota Vikings
NFL Network
1:00 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens - Cincinnati Bengals
CBS
1:00 p.m.
Buffalo Bills - Houston Texans
CBS
1:00 p.m.
Carolina Panthers - Chicago Bears
FOX
1:00 p.m.
Cleveland Browns - Washington Commanders
FOX
1:00 p.m.
Indianapolis Colts - Jacksonville Jaguars
CBS
1:00 p.m.
Miami Dolphins - New England Patriots
FOX
4:05 p.m.
Arizona Cardinals - San Francisco 49ers
FOX
4:05 p.m.
Las Vegas Raiders - Denver Broncos
FOX
4:25 p.m.
Green Bay Packers - Los Angeles Rams
CBS
4:25 p.m.
New York Giants - Seattle Seahawks
CBS
8:20 p.m.
Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers
NBC
Monday, October 7
Time
Game
TV Info
8:15 p.m.
New Orleans Saints - Kansas City Chiefs
ESPN
