Cowboys Country

NFL Week 5 TV schedule: When & where to watch your favorite team

The 2024 NFL regular season continues with the start of Week 5 on Thursday, October 3. Here is when and where to tune in to catch every game of the week.

Josh Sanchez

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The 2024-25 NFL regular season officially kicks off Week 5 on Thursday, October 3, with an NFC South showdown between Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It's two familiar foes to get the new week underway.

The Buccaneers have been one of the season's early surprises after racing out to a 3-1 start, while the Falcons sit at 2-2 entering October.

MORE: Cowboys 2024 TV schedule: Dates, times, & channels for NFL regular season

In other primetime games, the Dallas Cowboys travel to the Steel City to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football at Acrisure Stadium, while the Kansas City Chiefs host the New Orleans Saints to wrap up the week on Monday Night Football.

When will your favorite team be taking the field and how can you tune in?

A full look at the 2024 NFL TV schedule can be seen below (All times Eastern).

2024 NFL TV schedule, Week 5

NFL Sunday Ticke
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Thursday, October 3

Time

Game

TV Info

8:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Atlanta Falcons

Prime Video

Sunday, October 6

Time

Game

TV Info

9:30 a.m.

New York Jets - Minnesota Vikings

NFL Network

1:00 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens - Cincinnati Bengals

CBS

1:00 p.m.

Buffalo Bills - Houston Texans

CBS

1:00 p.m.

Carolina Panthers - Chicago Bears

FOX

1:00 p.m.

Cleveland Browns - Washington Commanders

FOX

1:00 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts - Jacksonville Jaguars

CBS

1:00 p.m.

Miami Dolphins - New England Patriots

FOX

4:05 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals - San Francisco 49ers

FOX

4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders - Denver Broncos

FOX

4:25 p.m.

Green Bay Packers - Los Angeles Rams

CBS

4:25 p.m.

New York Giants - Seattle Seahawks

CBS

8:20 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys - Pittsburgh Steelers

NBC

Monday, October 7

Time

Game

TV Info

8:15 p.m.

New Orleans Saints - Kansas City Chiefs

ESPN

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?

4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance

NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season

How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars

5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News