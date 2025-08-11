Cowboy Roundup: Phil Mafah Mania, Pump the brakes on preseason panic
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Week One of the 2025 NFL preseason is officially in the books, and while it was ugly, there was a lot for Brian Schottenheimer and the team to learn from.
It will be interesting to see how the team bounces back after a disappointing start to the preseason, and how they attack this weekend's return home to face the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
It's understandable that Schottenheimer wants to keep some things close to his chest, but the offense needs to show more energy and the defense needs to show some willingness to step up and improve the run or else everyone might start to fear the worst for the upcoming season.
Of course, the team was without most of its top 30 players, so it's hard to know exactly what anyone should expect from the team when it returns to full strength.
While we wait to see what this week brings for America's Team, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Phil Mafah is big weekend winner
Cowboys rookie running back Phil Mafah was one of the big winners and bright spots for the team in its preseason-opener loss to the Rams, providing the hard-nosed running style that the Cowboys have desperately lacked.
Blogging the Boys takes a look at how Mafah made such a big impression.
"Mafah could make that decision a lot easier. Dallas would naturally prefer a younger, cheaper player at the bottom of the depth chart. If Sanders doesn’t become the starter, he’s a 28-year-old back on a one-year deal. Mafah, still just 22, has a fresh four-year contract as a drafted player, and on the cheap as just a seventh-round pick. If the Cowboys grow confident in Mafah as a potential backup to Williams or whoever else is getting the significant touches, he becomes a valuable commodity."
Pump the brakes on the preseason panic
InsideTheStar.com poses the question, "Should Cowboys fans be concerned about Brian Schottenheimer?"
"Fans didn’t see anything last night that should, if you’re realistic, spark new concerns about Brian Schottenheimer. You also, however, got nothing new to be confident about. All the problems with his coaching last night were predictable; the limited playbook, lack of stars on the field, and track record concerns all showed up. That was all we saw. We’re seeing an increase of confidence when he’s speaking, and a decrease when the product hits the field."
