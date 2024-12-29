Philadelphia Eagles fan trolls Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before game
The Dallas Cowboys flew into enemy territory for Week 17, taking on the division rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eagles fans aren't known for their pleasantries, and that was the case on Sunday afternoon.
Ahead of kickoff, Eagles fans trolled Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones with a sly comment throwing shade at the team's failures this season.
"Keep doing the job you're doing this year," Jerry Jones said a fan told him on 105.3 The Fan's pre-game show.
Ouch.
But, knowing Jerry Jones, he probably thought the fan was giving him a genuine comment.
The Cowboys suffered through a brutal losing streak in the middle of the season while the team was battling through injuries at several key positions. However, the team has since bounced back.
Entering Week 17, the Cowboys have won four of their last five games and still have the opportunity to finish the lackluster season above .500.
