How Cowboys should approach issues with offensive line in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys did not meet expectations in 2024. Yes, injuries played a massive factor in that, but poor play from certain positions did as well.
The Cowboys have given up 35 sacks this season. That number puts them at 17th in most sacks given up on the season. Good, but not great.
One of the issues with the offensive line has been the play of first-round pick Tyler Guyton. Guyton has had a less-than-memorable rookie season. According to Pro Football Focus, Guyton ranks 111th out of 135 tackles.
So, if Guyton is not the answer, how do the Cowboys fix the left tackle situation?
Homecoming?
One fix could be bringing back Tyron Smith in free agency. Smith has had a solid season with the New York Jets, and a reunion in Dallas makes a ton of sense.
Worth The Risk?
Chuma Edoga's season was marred by injury. The sixth-year veteran will be a free agent this upcoming offseason. However, could the franchise trust Edoga to be the guy when Guyton was supposed to be in his spot anyway?
Draft
Most fans are probably hoping the franchise looks at a running back with the first selection in the draft, but what if they went with another offensive tackle? It couldn't hurt to look into someone like LSU Tigers offensive tackle Will Campbell.
Giving up on Tyler Guyton already would be asinine, so expect him to at least get the chance to fight for the starting spot next season. However, the Cowboys can't afford another bad year from their 2024 first-round pick.
