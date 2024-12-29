Cowboys Country

Cowboys hope to avoid making history against Eagles in Week 17

If the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Eagles on Sunday, it would wind up snapping a long streak.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle (23) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are on the road in Week 17, to play the Philadelphia Eagles. It’s the second and final meeting between the NFC East rivals this season.

Their last matchup was a 34-6 victory for the Eagles, which was also the first game this season where Dallas had to start Cooper Rush in favor of an injured Dak Prescott.

For Rush, it was his second loss in as many starts against Philly.

MORE:Cowboys add 3 players from practice squad ahead of Week 17 vs. Eagles

Not only would a win Sunday be significant for Rush, but it would keep Dallas from making the wrong type of history. Should the Eagles win, it would be just the second time they swept Dallas in 18 years and the first since 2011.

One factor helping Dallas in this one will be the absence of Jalen Hurts. With him in the concussion protocol, the Eagles will turn to Kenny Pickett who is making his first start in over a year.

Pickett is better than he gets credit for, and was 14-10 in two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Having said that, he’s not as difficult to deal with as Hurts.

The Cowboys don’t have a shot at the postseason but have been playing with a lot of fight in recent weeks. Hopefully that will be enough to keep the Eagles from going 2-0 against them in 2024.

