Philadelphia man throws shade at politician for being a fan of the Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys did not perform well against the Philadelphia Eagles this past season. The Cowboys scored a combined 13 points in their two losses to the eventual Super Bowl champions.
Losing to a rival is never fun, and Eagles fans can dance on the 2024 Cowboys' grave, as their team owns two dominant victories over Jerry's squad.
The hate between the two fan bases doesn't just stop once the game is over. Actually, it appears to be bleeding over to local politics.
Recently, a Philadelphia man wanted to share his frustration with his local political leaders, and the fact that one of them is a Cowboys fan is rubbing this citizen the wrong way.
The man called the Cowboys a losing franchise for the last 29 years, and mentioned that being a fan of the team is the reason the local leadership is failing.
This video is the perfect example of showing fans allowing sports to be a part of their daily lives. The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl victory, and all they can think about is the Cowboys.
To be fair, the entire league always has the Cowboys on its mind. The Cowboys and their fans always have the target on their back, which is exactly what owner Jerry Jones craves. This video is what the kids call "rent free."
