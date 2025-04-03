Cowboys Country

Philadelphia man throws shade at politician for being a fan of the Cowboys

The hate between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles goes beyond the football field. Sometimes, it can bleed into politics.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown is held back after fight in the tunnel against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown is held back after fight in the tunnel against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys did not perform well against the Philadelphia Eagles this past season. The Cowboys scored a combined 13 points in their two losses to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Losing to a rival is never fun, and Eagles fans can dance on the 2024 Cowboys' grave, as their team owns two dominant victories over Jerry's squad.

The hate between the two fan bases doesn't just stop once the game is over. Actually, it appears to be bleeding over to local politics.

Recently, a Philadelphia man wanted to share his frustration with his local political leaders, and the fact that one of them is a Cowboys fan is rubbing this citizen the wrong way.

The man called the Cowboys a losing franchise for the last 29 years, and mentioned that being a fan of the team is the reason the local leadership is failing.

Jerry Jone
Jerry Jones on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images


This video is the perfect example of showing fans allowing sports to be a part of their daily lives. The Eagles are coming off a Super Bowl victory, and all they can think about is the Cowboys.

To be fair, the entire league always has the Cowboys on its mind. The Cowboys and their fans always have the target on their back, which is exactly what owner Jerry Jones craves. This video is what the kids call "rent free."

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

