ESPN NFL analyst rips Jerry Jones, 'failing' Dallas Cowboys
It goes without saying that the Dallas Cowboys have not lived up to expectations for the better part of the last three decades.
Yes, they have had some regular-season success, winning multiple NFC East titles, and making their fair share of playoff appearances. When you get down to the nitty-gritty, however, they have simply not measured up to their brand since their last Super Bowl nearly 30 years ago.
MORE: Cowboys projected as free agency fit for arch-rival offensive lineman
According to ESPN analyst and former NFL GM Louis Riddick, the Cowboys are failing miserably across the board in their attempts to get things moving back in the right direction - especially in comparison to their arch-rival and new Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
"It all starts at the top," Riddick said during a discussion on Get Up. "You know that Jerry Jones said that he bought this football team so he can be the boss of it, and run it the way he wants, and he has made tactical mistakes as far as if you want to compare it to, let's say Philadelphia. Philly has outspent Dallas by $78 million in cash in the last three seasons."
"We're not talking about the salary cap. We are talking real cash out of Jeffrey Laurie's pocket into the hands of the players. As opposed to Jerry Jones, who has this cash cow in the Dallas Cowboys... That doesn't mean go out and spend like drunken sailors and be irresponsible. You have to have the front office in place to make wise decisions. The coaching staff for developing and utilizing the players. It's all along a continuum. Dallas is failing in every measure."
MORE: NFL expert has Cowboys replacing Osa Odighizuwa in latest mock draft
Obviously, it is easy to take a look at what the Eagles have done over just the last couple of seasons turning around from a 4-11 record and one of the worst teams in the NFL in 2020, to making four-straight playoff appearances, winning two NFC titles, reaching two Super Bowls and winning one over the next four years.
Meanwhile, Dallas has the longest drought in the NFC and the third-longest drought in the NFL for a conference title game appearance at 29 seasons behind only the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins. In other words, it appears that the Jones family has fallen behind in the times in regards to what the model NFL franchise is supposed to look like.
And it doesn't appear that is going to change any time soon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB