Steelers' Mike Tomlin won't elaborate on Cowboys, George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys made a major splash this offseason by trading for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens, pairing him with CeeDee Lamb to create one of the most dynamic receiver duos in the NFL.
We are beginning to learn more about what went into the trade from the Pittsburgh side of things, with conversations reportedly beginning before the draft.
This weekend, the Steelers are holding rookie minicamp, so head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media and was asked about the Pickens trade.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb sends message about 'ego' after Cowboys' George Pickens trade
Tomlin agreed with Steelers general manager Omar Khan that the trade " was best and timely for all parties involved," but would not comment further and said his focus is on the team's rookies.
"I’m not going to add any color to it other than what Omar told you guys yesterday. We thought it was best and timely for all parties involved. Really, I’m just focused on the opportunity that is this weekend for the rookies," Tomlin said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Last season, Pickens was called out by Tomlin after a little scuffle against the division rival Cleveland Browns, with Tomlin saying the young receiver needs to grow up.
MORE: Steelers GM shares Cowboys-George Pickens behind-the-scenes trade info
Pickens said he is not going to focus on the past when introducing himself to Cowboys media and instead is just focusing on his future in Dallas.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
If Pickens plays up to his potential and does not play into the narrative about being a distraction off of the field, the trade to Dallas is going to pay off for everyone involved.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2025 strength of schedule ranks as one of NFL's toughest
Cowboys nearly made much more underwhelming deal before George Pickens trade
Steelers GM shares Cowboys-George Pickens behind-the-scenes trade info
Cowboys insulted in WR duo ranking following George Pickens trade