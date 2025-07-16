Cowboy Roundup: Predicting season win total, Donovan Ezeiruaku holdout?
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Are you feeling the California vibes yet or do we need to make it to the weekend first?
We're just about five days from the team reporting to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp.
It's going to be interesting to see how Brian Schottenheimer attacks his first training camp as an NFL head coach, but if he brings the same energy and competitive environment that he did during OTAs and minicamp, we are all in for a treat.
While we wait for final days to pass until we get to see the team on the field, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Predicting season win total
Blogging the Boys takes a look at what the Cowboys' 2025 season total could look like with the current roster entering training camp.
Donovan Ezeiruaku holdout?
The Cowboys Wire goes through the curious contract case of Donovan Ezeiruaku and whether the team could see their 2025 second-round pick holdout in training camp.
"In the case of the Cowboys and Ezeiruaku, it’s a matter of an extra few million dollars. Since most second rounders are highly likely to serve out the entirety of their rookie deals, guarantees don’t typically matter much at all. It’s just in the case of a bust — think Kelvin Joseph — that teams get stuck with a check and no supper. But these are exceptions and an understandable result of poor scouting and risky decision making. That's where the blame lies."
