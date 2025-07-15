Cowboys' versatile weapon must prove himself again with new coaching staff
The Dallas Cowboys did fill a few areas of concern this offseason, the biggest being the addition of George Pickens to the wide receiver room.
However, the franchise is once again facing major questions in the backfield for the second straight summer.
It is yet to be determined who will take claim of the backfield; however, can new head coach Brian Schottenheimer find a place for fullback Hunter Luepke in his offensive scheme?
The fullback position has become nearly extinct, but Luepke has continued to show he can be a nice piece of the puzzle for this Cowboys offense. But where does he fit in 2025.
Nick Eatman of the official Cowboys website discussed Luepke's potential role in the new offense and said, "The bottom line is this… If Hunter Luepke can figure out a way to run the ball effectively when he gets the chance, make a few catches out of the backfield, pick up the blitz when he's the blocker, and of course, play some special teams, there will always be a role for that kind of player on this team.
"I can't sit here and say he's going to be the starting running back, but he should have a role because he does so many things."
With a very young offensive line in front of quarterback Dak Prescott, it would make sense for the Cowboys to have a Luepke beside Prescott to add protection on certain downs. However, just like Eatman said, Luepke will have to capitalize on his moments when his number is called to run the ball.
