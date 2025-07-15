Dallas Cowboys price to re-sign DaRon Bland just went up
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of future business ahead of them in the coming months.
Alongside the looming contract of Micah Parsons, there are also many other players who are entering the window for contract negotiations that the Cowboys must make a decision on soon.
Among the top priorities on that list, is star cornerback DaRon Bland, who has emerged as the Cowboys top defensive back over the last two seasons.
But now, the price to retain Bland, may have just gotten significantly higher.
On Tuesday, the New York Jets signed their own star corner, Sauce Gardner, to a massive four-year $120.4 million deal, making him the highest-paid corner in NFL history.
And while Bland was never going to command that type of money, Gardner resetting the market with his new deal will certainly play a role in his negotiations with the Cowboys going forward.
Garner, of course, is recognized as one of the best players at his position in the league. In his first three seasons in New York, Gardner has been named a first-team All Pro twice, made two Pro Bowls, and was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the year in 2022. In that time, he made 181 tackles, six tackles for loss, 40 pass deflections and three interceptions in 48 games.
He also ranked 46th in the NFL at his position in overall grade last season, as well as ranking 33rd in coverage grade per Pro Football Focus.
Bland, meanwhile, has been elite in his own right since coming into the NFL as part of the same draft class as Gardner.
Since 2022, Bland has been a first-team All-Pro, has one Pro Bowl, and led the NFL in interceptions in 2023. He has 164 tackles, 27 pass breakups, and 14 interceptions with five defensive touchdowns in his career.
With Gardner now the highest-paid corner, where Bland fits in with the market remains to be seen. Below Gardner is Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. at $30 million per year, followed by Panthers corner Jaycee Horn at $25 million, new Steelers corner Jalen Ramsey and $24.1 million, and Broncos star Patrick Surtain II at $24 million.
If Bland can command that kind of money, the Cowboys will have to think very hard in the coming months about whether or not it is worth bringing him back, or finding another destination for him via trade.
