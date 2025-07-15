Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are set to jet off to Oxnard, California, this weekend before officially kicking off training camp on Monday, July 21. The team will be setting up shop out west as it aims to put in the final preparations before what will hopefully be a bounce-back season.
While the Cowboys made several moves during the offseason and in the NFL draft, there are still some concerns on the roster and room for improvement.
Luckily, the Cowboys have some cap space to work with and are in a good position to add more talent if it becomes available.
MORE: Cowboys get surprising label entering 2025 NFL season with low expectations
Entering training camp, the Cowboys have $32.5 million available in salary cap space. According to Spotrac.com, that is the eighth-most available in the entire NFL.
Dallas can also open more cap space when they finally give Micah Parsons the blockbuster contract extension that he deserves.
Add in some camp cuts, like potentially veteran safety Donovan Wilson, and there will be even more space available. If the Cowboys decide to release Wilson, a move that has been gaining steam throughout the offseason, the team would save an additional $7 million.
MORE: Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown cracks top-10 off-ball linebacker rankings
With Parsons' extension and upcoming deals that will need to be made with the likes of Tyler Smith, DaRon Bland, and perhaps George Pickens, it's good to see the Cowboys will have some flexibility.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott snubbed in ESPN top QB rankings
Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer blasted in NFL head coach rankings
Cowboys’ insider selects shocking breakout candidate for 2025 season
Cowboys' biggest concern heading into training camp for 2025 season
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc