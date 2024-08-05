Cowboys Country

Mike McCarthy impressed by unexpected tight end during Cowboys camp

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy named undrafted tight end Princeton Fant as a player he has been impressed with during training camp.

Josh Sanchez

Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant during Tennessee Football Pro Day at the Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant during Tennessee Football Pro Day at the Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
With just over a week of Dallas Cowboys training camp in the books, some players are beginning to stand out and exceed expectations.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discussed some of the early standouts at camp and one player who stood out was a 2023 undrafted free agent, who spent last season on the team's practice squad.

McCarthy named tight end Princeton Fant as one of the players making an impact.

Catching the eye of your head coach is always a positive sign. It is even better when the head coach is the team's offensive play-caller.

Dallas is very deep at tight end and making the roster will still likely be an uphill battle, but Fant could still find himself once again on the practice squad with opportunities to be elevated to the 53-man roster throughout the season.

And, you never know what could happen. Last year’s second-round pick, Luke Schoonmaker, has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his young career, so if Fant continues to impress he could be a shocking addition to the team's final roster.

Last year, Fant was elevated twice, playing exclusively on special teams during his rookie season.

