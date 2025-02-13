Projected price tag for Cowboys breakout free agent revealed
In a season plagued by injuries for the Dallas Cowboys, the phrase "next man up" became a frequent mantra. When the roster was hit hard, underrated players inevitably stepped into the spotlight—and Osa Odighizuwa was a prime example.
As injuries mounted, he emerged as one of the most feared defenders on the team, proving to be a force on the field throughout the course of last season.
MORE: Cowboys franchise tag candidate for 2025 NFL offseason predicted
Odighizuwa couldn’t have picked a better time to break out, doing so in his contract year. With a relatively weak defensive tackle class in free agency, teams are primed to open their checkbooks for one of the few standout stars available at the position.
Marcus Mosher for the 33rd Team predicted "This Year's Mega Contacts" and Osa Odighizuwa cracked the list
Odighizuwa is projected to earn a whopping three-year, $63 million contract.
MORE: Cowboys have shocking free agent spending rankings since Dak Prescott's arrival
"Look for Odighizuwa to earn a contract worth at least $20 million per season. Given the lack of depth at defensive tackle in free agency, it wouldn't be a surprise if he earned significantly more," Mosher wrote.
"We saw Christian Wilkins sign a deal worth upwards of $27 million last year, and Odighizuwa is younger and far more durable."
The price tag for Odighizuwa isn’t all that surprising—Dallas Cowboys fans know just how crucial it is to have strong defensive tackles. Despite Osa's emergence, the Cowboys still had one of the weakest defensive tackle groups in the NFL.
Cowboys Nation should brace for the possibility of losing Odighizuwa, as several teams with more cap space and greater desperation are ready to outbid Dallas for his services.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances