Cowboy Roundup: Projecting training camp standouts; Biggest team need
As we kick off the weekend, let's look at some of the latest Dallas Cowboys news and headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Training camp is only a few weeks away!
Projecting Cowboys training cap standouts
The Dallas Cowboys report to Oxnard, California in just over two weeks for the start of training camp.
This year, Dallas will be relying on a lot of young, unproven players to step up and fill holes on the roster, but there are a number of players ready to step up and prove they are the man for the job.
Blogging the Boys took a look at some of the players who could become training camp standouts, with a handful of rookies, a former training camp standout from his rookie season, and a former top-three pick.
What is the Cowboys' biggest team need?
There are a few weak areas on the Cowboys roster, but on weakness stands out more than the rest: defensive tackle.
Dallas' interior defensive line is a major unknown entering the 2024 season, and training camp will tell us a lot about what to expect. Mazi Smith is expected to have a breakout year after a disappointing rookie season, but can he really be relied on?
The Cowboys have a good 3-tech starter in Osa Odighizuwa, but their 1-tech spot will need someone to step up. Will it be Smith? Could it be seventh-round pick Justin Rogers? How about undrafted free agent Denzel Daxon? Only time will tell, but someone needs to handle the job.
Cowboys Quick Hits
