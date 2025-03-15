Cowboy Roundup: Ranking team's biggest needs, Following Eagles model?
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend and, despite missing out on Cooper Kupp, it was a successful week.
Some internet circles want to clown the team for the lack of major splashes, but the reality is the Cowboys bolstered its roster and added depth at positions of need.
The talent at the top of the roster was never the problem last season, it was the depth once injuries plagued the season.
Anyway, let's see iif there are any other moves yet to be made.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves around the web and social news.
Biggest needs remaining
While the Cowboys have made some moves during the first few days of NFL free agency, there are still areas to improve. Blogging the Boys ranked the team's biggest remaining needs after the first week.
Following Eagles' model?
As the Cowboys attempt to rebuild the roster in a rebound season, they are following a familiar pattern. The Cowboys Wire details the way the team is following the Philadelphia Eagles' success.
Cowboys Quick Hits
