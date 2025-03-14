Dallas Cowboys, Cooper Kupp saga takes 180 turn
The Dallas Cowboys have made a flurry of underrated moves this offseason to help fix issues on both sides of the ball.
There is still a long way to go as well, with wide receiver still a glaring issue among many others. On Friday morning, news broke that the Cowboys were a dark horse for one of the top players at that position in Cooper Kupp after making a late push for his services.
However, according to reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Dallas fans may not want to get their hopes up.
MORE: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence beef goes public after Cowboys star's departure
"While the Cowboys made what one source described as “a push” for Cooper Kupp, they still are not considered the likely landing spot for the former Rams wide receiver, per source," Schefter said on X.
Kupp, of course, would provide a major upgrade at the wide receiver position for Dak Prescott opposite of CeeDee Lamb. Not only is he arguably the NFL's best route runner and one of the smartest player at his position, but his sure hands and ability to show up in big situations is exactly what Dallas needs in their offense.
If they are unable to cross the finish line with Kupp, it would certainly be a letdown for Cowboys fans. Particularly after his previous connections to the franchise of his father, Craig Kupp, and his grandfather, Jacob Kupp, both playing for the franchise were revealed. Cowboys receivers coach Junior Adams also coached Kupp at Eastern Washington.
Then again, this could also all have just been a leverage play by Kupp's agents to motivate other suitors into making a quicker - and perhaps more lucrative - decision.
Either way, it appears that despite making their late play for the former NFL triple crown winner, that the Cowboys could be on the outside looking in by the end of the negotiation process.
