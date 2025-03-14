Cooper Kupp spurns Dallas Cowboys in NFL free agency for NFC team
For those Dallas Cowboys fans hoping for a Cooper Kupp and CeeDee Lamb duo, those dreams have now been put to rest.
Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the veteran wideout is expected to sign with the Seattle Seahawks marking a return to his home state for the Yakima, Washington native.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys star reflects on time with team after NFL free agency departure
Reports had surfaced earlier from ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Cowboys were “making a push” to sign the stand-out wide receiver.
Kupp had played his entire eight-year career with the Los Angeles Rams who selected him 69th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Eastern Washington.
During his tenure in Los Angeles, Kupp recoded 634 receptions, for 7,776 yards, and 57 touchdowns.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys, Cooper Kupp saga takes 180 degree turn
The high point in his career came in 2021, when he produced one of the greatest seasons by a wide receiver in NFL history, finishing as a triple crown leader in receptions (145), yards (1,947), and touchdowns (16).
Kupp's breakout 2021 season culminated in several accolades: First-Team All-Pro, Pro Bowl, Offensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl champion, and following an11-catch, 142-yard, and two touchdown performance, Super Bowl MVP.
The Cowboys still need a quality number two option opposite Lamb. Names like Stefon Diggs, Tyler Lockett, Amari Cooper, and Keenan Allen remain available.
