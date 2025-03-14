Cowboys earn one of the lowest grades for early work during NFL free agency
Compared to the 2024 offseason when they did nothing at all, the Dallas Cowboys have been working hard this year. They re-signed defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and wide receiver/returner KaVontae Turpin to multi-year deals.
Not only did they retain two of their top free agents, but the Cowboys also came to terms with several outside free agents as well. This includes running backs Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, as well as defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.
MORE: Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence 'didn't get along,' feud has reportedly been brewing
Dallas even swung a couple of trades, landing cornerback Kaiir Elam in a trade with the Buffalo Bills and linebacker Kenneth Murray from the Tennessee Titans. While we can find positives in each of these moves, Vinnie Iyer of The Sporting News doesn't think they improved.
Iyer grades and ranks the work done by every team this offseason and the Cowboys fell short. He has them 25th in the league with a grade of C.
"The Cowboys did well to get some interesting defensive depth, but nothing stands out given they also lost a few key pieces. The offensive line needs more work along with the backfield, as Williams seems like a downgrade from Dowdle. Jerry Jones needs to bring it in the draft." — Iyer
While he's correct that the Cowboys need to have a great draft to round out their roster, the grade feels a little low. Dallas has ensured they have starters at nearly every position — with the exception of wide receiver.
They could look for upgrades at several spots but unlike 2024 when they needed starters at tackle, guard, and running back, they're in far better shape this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 free agents Dallas Cowboys can sign to replace Jourdan Lewis
Dallas Cowboys updated depth chart following early NFL free agency moves
Dallas Cowboys updated cap space following early free agency moves
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries