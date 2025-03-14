Former Dallas Cowboys star reflects on time with team after NFL free agency departure
The Dallas Cowboys have been steadily adding talent at positions of need throughout the NFL free agency period, but they have also lost some key leadership.
One of the players who opted for a change of scenery is Jourdan Lewis, regarded as one of the top nickel cornerbacks in the entire league.
Lewis signed a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to make him the highest-paid at his position.
Former Cowboys star throws shade at DeMarcus Lawrence's jab at team
While being introduced with his new squad, Lewis reflected on his time in Dallas and how the rest of the league finally recognized his worth.
“Every offseason I think I am," Lewis wrote on X. "This time it felt a little different…People started to recognize the type of player I am, so it couldn’t be hidden anymore. Couldn’t be getting anymore… the team friendly deals.”
Cowboys pass rusher looks ready to explode while recovering from severe injury
Lewis will be missed by Cowboys Nation.
Last season, Lewis recorded 39 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble, and eight passes defensed.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opened at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
