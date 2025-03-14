Dallas Cowboys, Dante Fowler end embarrassing NFL free agency stat
The Dallas Cowboys brought back a familiar face on Friday and ended an embarrassing free agency stat in the process.
Dante Fowler, who was with the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023, re-joined the team on a one-year deal worth $8 million.
MORE: New Dallas RB shares Instagram story guaranteed to make Cowboys fans laugh
Not only is this significant since Fowler just recorded 10.5 sacks for the Washington Commanders in 2024, but it was also the first time since 2015 that the Cowboys signed an outside free agent for more than $6 million.
As bad as that stat is, what's worse is who the Cowboys signed that offseason. For those who don't remember, that was when Jerry Jones rolled the dice on Greg Hardy, giving him a $6 million deal.
Fowler will be a far better addition than Hardy was, and that can be said with confidence considering how well he played during his first stint. As a rotational pass rusher, Fowler recorded 40 tackles and 10 sacks for the Cowboys.
He followed Dan Quinn to D.C. when the former Cowboys defensive coordinator took the head coaching job with the NFC East rival. He now returns to Dallas and should have a larger role with DeMarcus Lawrence leaving for Seattle in free agency.
