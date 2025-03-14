New Dallas RB shares Instagram story guaranteed to make Cowboys fans laugh
Late Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys added a new running back to the roster. Miles Sanders, who was released by the Carolina Panthers after two seasons, signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys.
Sanders, who spent the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, quickly took to social media to share his excitement for a fresh start. He did so by posting a picture sure to make Dallas fans laugh.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys, Cooper Kupp saga takes 180 turn
The former Penn State standout shared a story on Instagram of a smiling Jerry Jones.
The Dallas owner/general manager receives a lot of criticism for the decisions he makes while running his team. Even so, it appears the players love the guy — and Sanders' post makes it seem as though he shares that sentiment.
Sanders does have some inside information on Jones, and how he treats his players, thanks to Micah Parsons. The two were teammates at Penn State during the 2018 season when Sanders ran for 1,274 yards and nine touchdowns.
The Philadelphia native was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and recorded 3,708 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. He struggled in Carolina with just 637 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons while averaging 3.5 yards per attempt.
He's hoping to recapture some of the magic he had during his run in Philly, and if he does, the entire fan base will be smiling like Jerry.
