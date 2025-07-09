Ranking the NFC east uniforms after Commanders new unveiling
One of the Dallas Cowboys’ top rivals was in the news Wednesday as the Washington Commanders unveiled a new alternate uniform.
Dubbed as the “Super Bowl era” alternates, the uniform is a throwback to their classic look. It’s also been met with a lot of praise, which is more than we can say for their official Commanders gear.
Is it enough to keep up with the NFC East, which is full of excellent uniform options? Let’s dive into that with a divisional uniform ranking.
4. Washington Commanders
First, let’s give credit where it’s due. This new look is excellent and deserves to be applauded.
That said, the rest of their options are lacking which keeps Washington at the back of the line in the East.
3. New York Giants
The New York Giants have a sleek 1980s alternate that helps propel them past Washington. Also a positive is the fact that they’re not celebrating their 100th anniversary anymore, so those atrocious Century Red uniforms aren’t going to assault our eyes anymore.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
It’s a trend by now, but the Philadelphia Eagles’ Kelly Green alternates might be the best look in the NFL. If they used that weekly, they would be No. 1 in the division.
That said, their regular look isn’t bad at all. The one issue is when they try and mix the black and midnight green.
1. Dallas Cowboys
When looking at the whole of every uniform option, the Cowboys have the best in the division. Their iconic white jerseys are still among the most polished. They even made a great move pairing the white pants with their underutilized blue jerseys.
Throw in the all-white alternate and vintage look with the white helmets and their style remains epic.
