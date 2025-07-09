Dallas Cowboys rookie predicted to make Day 1 impact on offense
The Dallas Cowboys made their new offensive identity clear with the team's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting Tyler Booker out of Alabama to signal a new focus on improving the running game.
Booker is a mauler who is expected to step in immediately and earn a starting role at right guard, replacing future Hall of Famer Zack Martin.
Looking ahead to his rookie season, Bleacher Report laid out the outlook for each 2025 first-round pick with high expectations for Booker from Day 1.
"The Cowboys needed some help in the trenches to improve their rushing attack, which ranked 27th in the league last year. That’s where Booker’s nasty demeanor comes in as he’s a mauler in the trenches and should start right away in Dallas," the article states.
"That said, the Alabama product will be flipping sides of the center since he was primarily a left guard in college, where two-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith lines up. Also, four-year veteran Robert Jones started 17 games in Miami last season, providing some insurance if the rookie isn’t ready."
If Booker can live up to the expectations, the Cowboys could have one of the most well-rounded offenses in the league.
The team struggled a season ago on the ground, but with a revamped running back room and bolstering the offensive line we'll have to see how it all plays out.
And Booker's success will be a key part of how the offense rolls.
