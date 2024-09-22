Rex Ryan destroys Cowboys 'hot garbage' defense on ESPN pregame show
Rex Ryan is not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys defense.
The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach was asked for a one-word description of the Dallas defense during the ESPN pre-game show. Ryan quickly labeled them "garbage."
NFL Countdown host Mike Greenberg asked what he would say if he had two words, and Ryan went with "hot garbage."
Mike Zimmer took over as the defensive coordinator this offseason and his defense was excellent in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.
That wasn't the case in Week 2 as the New Orleans Saints made it look easy against them.
Ryan said everyone was patting them on the back after that Week 1 performance, but he wasn't sold. He said we would all see what they were made of when they took on the Saints in Week 2 — which he thinks is a more accurate representation of their abilities.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys injury report: Final update for Week 3 vs Ravens
Dallas lost 44-19 and as Ryan pointed out, they had no answers for the offensive game plan from Kliff Kingsbury. The motion from the wideouts gave them fits and the former head coach bashed them for not being able to adjust.
This week, the Cowboys take on the Baltimore Ravens and if they want to get their second win of the season, this defense is going to have to prove Ryan wrong.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys injury report: Final update for Week 3 vs Ravens
Cowboys vs. Ravens: 3 keys to victory as Dallas aims to bounce back
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Ravens
6 RBs Cowboys could have selected with pick used to acquire Trey Lance