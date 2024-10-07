Rico Dowdle had the best performance by a Cowboys RB in over a year
Running the ball has been very tough for the Dallas Cowboys, which is why it was so encouraging to see Rico Dowdle have a breakout performance in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
Dowdle ran for 87 yards on 20 attempts, which was the best output the team has had this season. While their struggles in 2024 have been well-documented due to their inactivity at the position, Dowdle's performance might have ended a streak that goes back more than a calendar year.
The last time a running back managed at least 87 yards in a game was in Week 3 of the 2023 season when Tony Pollard went for 122 yards against the Arizona Cardinals.
MORE: 4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys massive Week 5 win over Steelers
For Dowdle, who also had 27 yards and a touchdown through the air, it was the best performance of his career. Hopefully, it leads to a more balanced attack on offense since Dallas has been reluctant to stick with the run all year.
MORE: Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Steelers on Week 5 SNF
After five games, Dowdle now has 221 yards on 54 attempts. He has yet to score on a rushing attempt but does have 11 receptions for 101 yards with two touchdowns. He's asserted himself as the RB1 and should continue to be fed.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys massive Week 5 win over Steelers
4 winners & 3 losers in Cowboys Week 5: Jalen Tolbert hauls in game-winner
Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Steelers on Week 5 SNF
4 pass rushers Cowboys can sign to fill in for Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 5 Player of the Game