Rookie running back Jaydon Blue takes epic photo with Cowboys legend

Jaydon Blue took a photo with Dallas Cowboys royalty.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys wanted to revamp their ground game this offseason, so they signed veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. While those two give them experience, the Cowboys are hoping rookie Jaydon Blue can give their offense a spark.

Blue played behind some elite backs while at Texas, but he showed out in 2024 when finally given a chance to be the featured back. He had 730 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as well as 368 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

He then went to the NFL Scouting Combine and posted a 4.38 in the 40-yard dash. He now has his sights set on being a big part of the offense, and recently posed for a picture with someone who is no stranger to making big plays.

Dez Bryant, who had 7,459 yards receiving and 73 touchdown catches in eight seasons with the Cowboys, posed for a photo with the rookie running back. Blue shared the picture on his Instagram account.

Bryant, who last played for Dallas in 2017, has been vocal about his excitement for the offense in 2025. He believes their addition of George Pickens will open up the offense, which should also help the explosive Blue find plenty of room to run with secondaries concerned with the aerial attack.

Former Dallas Cowboys player Dez Bryant before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Former Dallas Cowboys player Dez Bryant before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

