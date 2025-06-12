Cowboys have dark-horse candidate for starting running back spot
There’s no other way to put it than to say the Dallas Cowboys were dreadful on the ground in 2024.
Rico Dowdle had a breakout season with 1,079 yards rushing, but they still finished just 27th in the league with 1,705 yards as a team. In an effort to fix this weak spot, the Cowboys made several moves at the position.
MORE: Can Luke Schoonmaker contend for Dallas Cowboys starting tight end job?
While they lost Dowdle in free agency, they signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. They then selected Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the 2025 NFL draft, seemingly putting Sanders on the roster bubble.
However, Sanders has been doing everything in his power to prove he belongs on the roster. He stood out during OTAs and picked up where he left off at mandatory minicamp. He’s even been getting reps with the starting team.
Sanders, who struggled over the past two seasons with Carolina, was once the featured back for the Philadelphia Eagles. He racked up 1,259 yards and 11 touchdowns for them in 2022 and is eager to prove he can rebound with the change of scenery.
Dallas would love to see someone such as Blue prove worthy of a starting role, especially given his breakaway speed. That said, having more capable starters is the exact problem they want after last season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field at minicamp with welcomed twist
Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
CeeDee Lamb vs George Pickens comparison is closer than fans may think
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys Netflix documentary series gets official release date