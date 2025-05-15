Stephen Jones hyped for George Pickens, Jaydon Blue 'juice' in Cowboys offense
Offense was hard to come by for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.
Even before losing Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury, they had to fight for every inch they gained. Much of that was due to their lack of a consistent ground game, but they also had depth concerns at wide receiver.
That shouldn't be the case in 2025, says executive vice president Stephen Jones. While speaking with reporters, Jones elaborated on their offseason moves, which included trading for receiver George Pickens and selecting Texas running back Jaydon Blue.
Jones said Pickens gives them two of the most productive receivers in the NFL when paired with CeeDee Lamb, which adds much-needed weapons to their offense.
"When you break the huddle, you always want weapons, and certainly saw something where CeeDee and George that they can put their stats together, I think they may be the two most productive guys over the last few years on one team.
In addition to the problems Pickens and Lamb will cause opposing defenses, Jones said they can also "bring the juice of a Blue" into the mix as well. He stated that Blue plays faster than his 40-yard dash time and that he should find plenty of holes behind first-round pick Tyler Booker.
Jones has been the subject of criticism in recent years, especially during their ultra-conservative approach in 2024. This year, however, he deserves credit for making several moves that should improve the offense.
