Ryan Flournoy 2024 Dallas Cowboys NFL preseason highlights (VIDEO)
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot to be excited about entering the 2024 NFL season.
Dallas will be relying heavily on the rookie class to contribute all across the field, and if training camp and the preseason are any indication they hit big on a number of picks.
The offensive line will feature rookies at two of the most important positions -- first-round pick Tyler Guyton at left tackle and Cooper Beebe at center -- while fifth-round pick Caelen Carson will be called on to step up in the secondary after an injury that will cost All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland significant time.
MORE: Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy swaps jersey numbers before season
You also have second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland who will be more involved in the pass rushing rotation after a season-ending injury to Sam Williams, and the team's other third-round pick Marist Liufau established himself as a force of linebacker.
All of that has been said and we still haven't made it to sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy.
Flournoy got off to a slow start in the preseason due to nagging injuries, but once he was healthy, he proved that he belongs on the NFL field.
Flournoy had 9 receptions (T-9th), 61 yards, and two touchdowns (Tied-2nd) during the preseason.
He has been praised by his fellow receivers like CeeDee Lamb and will look to continue moving up the depth chart as the season goes on.
While we wait for the season, let's take a look at some of Flournoy's highlights from the preseason.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
