CeeDee Lamb praises rookie Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys receivers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb recently spoke to reporters about the development of the team's young receivers and the return of Brandin Cooks.
Lamb expressed his excitement about the progress made by the younger players despite missing some time due to his contract hold out.
"I hated that I missed a couple of them and wasn't really able to guide them or give them my point of view of how the season went," Lamb stated.
However, he expressed confidence in receivers coach Robert Prince and the camaraderie among the players.
"Obviously I trust RP (Robert Prince) and his training and the guys are going to gel all together," Lamb said.
One standout mentioned by Lamb was rookie Ryan Flournoy, who impressed during training camp and was on the receiving end of two touchdowns in the preseason.
"He's been having a great camp, and he's been balling," Lamb said of Flournoy.
Perhaps the most significant news from Lamb's comments is having Brandin Cooks at full health.
"He's back healthy now so happy for that," Lamb shared with excitement.
The presence of a healthy Cooks to the receiving corps strengthens the Cowboys' offensive arsenal and provides increased leadership for the youth of the receiver room.
As the season approaches, Lamb is optimistic about the team's prospects and the direction that the offense is heading.
"Everything is falling into place, and I can't wait to see how it all goes," he concluded.
