Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy swaps jersey numbers before season
Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy made a big impact in the preseason and impressed the coaching staff throughout the preseason.
Flournoy made the 53-man roster for the 2024 NFL season after a slow start to training camp due to lingering injuries, and he will now have a fresh start when he takes the field in Week 1.
The rookie took to social media to share a video revealing a jersey number change.
Cowboys 53-man roster officially set for 2024 NFL season
Flournoy, who had worn No. 18 throughout the preseason, will be changing his number to No. 80.
It's time for the rookie to build his own legacy.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Flournoy was drafted by the Cowboys after a standout career at Southeast Missouri State.
Flournoy became a team captain in his first year with the RedHawks and totaled 61 catches for 984 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.
He missed time in his final season with a broken hand but still finished with 57 catches for 839 yards and six touchdowns. He once again earned first-team All-OVC honors. Because of his success in his final two seasons, Flournoy received invitations to the Hula Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and NFL Scouting Combine, where he impressed scouts.
Now, he gets an opportunity to make waves in the NFL beginning on Sunday, September 8, against the Cleveland Browns.
