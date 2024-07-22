Could Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy really earn WR3 job?
The Dallas Cowboys are set to begin training camp this week in Oxnard, California. Like any other team, jobs are up for grabs and position battles will officially commence.
Dallas will heavily rely on their young players in certain positions, such as the WR3 spot, where rookie receiver Ryan Flournoy impressed early on in the Spring and will compete for the role.
The Cowboys selected the 6-foot-2, 197-pound receiver 216th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. He quickly caught the attention of one individual from the national media back in June, NFL.com's Adam Rank, who believes that Flournoy is a "name to watch for" this season.
MORE: Ryan Flournoy, Cowboys rookie WR, could 'erupt' in first season
The rookie has shown great potential throughout his career at Southeast Missouri State. Finishing with 121 catches for 1,841 yards and 14 touchdowns over his final two seasons, along with earning first-team all-OVC honors in both years and making it onto the FCS All-American list.
Flournoy possesses reliable hands with a low drop rate of 1.7%, NFL size, good ball skills, excels at working up the field, demonstrates strong run-after-catch ability, and is highly regarded for his work ethic.
Now, the big question is, can the rookie compete for the opportunity to earn Dallas' open WR3 spot? He certainly has the skills and drive to be WR3.
After all, the Cowboys need another option to step up outside of CeeDee Lamb, a two-time All-Pro, and the long-time veteran Brandin Cooks.
The challenge will be with players like KaVontae Turpin, who has made a name for himself as a Pro Bowl returner and saw a slight increase in production as a receiver last year. Jalen Tolbert enters a critical year needing to prove he belongs, and Jalen Brooks, entering his second year, appeared in seven games as a rookie last year and now has a year in the system under his belt.
Meeting the Dallas Cowboys 2024 draft class: Ryan Flournoy
The coaching staff may continue to view Turpin as a returner and gadget-type player. Tolbert, who has shown very little production in his first two years, recorded just 24 receptions for 284 yards and two touchdowns in his first two seasons. He could be considered the favorite, given how high he was drafted two years ago.
Brooks, in a similar position, will hope to make the most out of his repetitions.
The overall physical abilities of Flournoy may surprise some at camp. For those who are unaware, Flournoy ran a 4.40 at the combine, which was faster than notable pass catchers such as A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown. He also bench-pressed 350 pounds, the same as DK Metcalf.
It is likely that Tolbert, who was Dallas' third-round pick in 2021, will be the first choice to take the field. However, Flournoy could surprise us by starting the season. Finding a hidden gem is one of the best things about training camp.
