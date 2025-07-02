The scary Dallas Cowboys QB question Tony Romo knows all too well
The Dallas Cowboys signed Dak Prescott to a massive four-year, $240 million contract extension heading into last season, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history in terms of average annual salary. But was it worth it?
Prescott's deal officially kicks in this season, one year after he saw his campaign end as a result of a brutal hamstring injury eight games into the season.
The 31-year-old is no stranger to injuries, having missed considerable time three of the last five years, which has certainly created a strain on the Cowboys.
Dallas went out and acquired Joe Milton via trade with the New England Patriots earlier this offseason to provide some insurance...or perhaps a successor?
Perhaps a broader question is whether or not Dallas would stick with Milton if he is forced to replace an injured Prescott in 2025, much like the Cowboys stuck with Prescott back in 2016 following a preseason injury to Tony Romo.
Remember: Romo was the sure-fire franchise quarterback at the time, but his last injury ultimately served as the final straw for Dallas. The Cowboys moved on from Romo, who then retired.
It was a jarring decision by Dallas that stunned the fan base, but everyone understood that it was the right move after seeing how well Prescott had been playing. Prescott was an unassuming fourth-round pick, but he established himself as the Cowboys' signal-caller moving forward.
Milton has not shown nearly enough to demonstrate he can actually be a viable starting option, so we should all probably pump the brakes for now. But it's important to remember that the same could be said for Prescott during his rookie campaign, and we saw how that worked out.
If Prescott gets injured again and Milton steps in and impresses, a conversation may need to be had. A very expensive one, at that.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc