Cowboys potential draft trade would give Dallas the backfield of its dreams
The Dallas Cowboys have started a new era under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Schottenheimer will be calling the offense for the Cowboys next season as well.
Being the offensive coordinator this past season, Schottenheimer knows the weapons he has to work with next season.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys shouldn't draft Ashton Jeanty, legendary RB says
However, with Rico Dowdle being a free agent, the Cowboys could look for a running back in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report cooked up a draft day trade that could see the Cowboys landing the running back that fans are hoping for.
"Ashton Jeanty was spectacular during his final season on campus, taking a run at Barry Sanders' all-time rushing record and finishing second in the Heisman Trophy voting. His vision and contact balance are truly special traits," wrote Sobleski.
"Jones making a play for an elite running back wouldn't be a first. After all, he chose Ezekiel Elliott with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He took Emmitt Smith and Felix Jones in the first round of their respective classes as well.
The trade in question would have the Cowboys, who are picking 12th, trading up two spots with the Chicago Bears to select Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty burst on the season this season, as the back helped lead Boise State to the College Football Playoff. Now, he could be preparing to lead Jerry's squad to a Super Bowl.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
