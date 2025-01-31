Cowboys hiring of Brian Schottenheimer gets a 'good luck with that' endorsement
The Dallas Cowboys made it official this past Monday when the franchise announced Brian Schottenheimer as the new head coach.
News that Schottenheimer would be the next leading man in Dallas quickly spread through social media, and for the most part, there was a lot of negativity.
Sports Illustrated's Andrew Brandt recently wrote about each hiring in this coaching cycle; when it came to the Cowboy's decision to hire Schottenheimer, Brandt gave it a simple phrase, "Good luck with that."
"Similarly, Brian Schottenheimer represents a typical Jerry Jones hire. It is one of the last hires of the cycle, true to Jones’s mode of operations of waiting and waiting for no apparent reason.
It is a name—like Dave Campo or Wade Phillips or Jason Garrett—that will be loyal to Jones while uninspiring to fans, media and, perhaps, players. And it will keep the focus on Jones as the most important nonplayer in the franchise."
Like many when the news was announced, Brandt believes that this hire makes the most sense, given Jones' track record.
Once again, it seems the fanbase and the franchise may suffer because Jones prefers his name at the top of the marquee.
The Cowboys owner can tell everyone that he is taking a risk with this hiring; however, if it were a real risk, Jones would have never taken it.
