Stephen Jones defends Schottenheimer hire with jab at other candidates
Stephen Jones and his father, Jerry Jones, have always acted as though the way they run the Dallas Cowboys is superior to other franchises.
They also believe their way of thinking is unquestionable. That was evident in how they handled their recent coaching search, which ended with the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer.
Stephen Jones gave another example of his self confidence when defending the hire. While speaking with Albert Breer, he praised Schottenheimer while trying to knock other candidates down a peg.
”I would say this—Schotty has a lot more experience than some of these younger, quote-unquote wizards.”
Jones also compared Schottenheimer to Dan Campbell, saying the current Detroit Lions’ head coach was seen as a questionable hire as well.
While it’s tiring to hear the Jones family tout their brilliance, he did make some excellent points.
Jones said the Cowboys weren’t “broken,” so they didn’t need an overhaul. He claimed the move to Schottenheimer would give them the right blend of continuity and change.
”Some people might want to be somewhat critical, but we really got a feel for what the direction should be, and what our future should be. With Dak [Prescott] at the helm, we have a major commitment there, and thrilled we have it, we feel like we have one of the best in the business. And so some forms of continuity, and some forms of change were the right answer.”
Dallas has had some success, including a 36-15 stretch from 2021-2023. The decision-makers in the owner’s suite feel that proves they didn’t need a major change but just something to push them over the top.
Time will tell if Schottenheimer offers this but it at least sounds as though they made this decision with a legitimate plan in mind.
