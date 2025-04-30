Shavon Revel Cowboys jersey number poached from recent RB signee
The Dallas Cowboys believe the 2025 NFL draft class could include three immediate starters after targeting the best player available through the first two days and getting rave reviews in NFL circles.
Dallas came away with offensive guard Tyler Booker, edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, and cornerback Shavon Revel in the first three rounds.
At different times throughout the draft process, all three players had first-round grades.
MORE: Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Revel, the team's third-round pick, would likely have been a Round 1 selection were it not for a knee injury that prematurely ended his final season at East Carolina. But, as he prepares to begin his NFL career, he has a new jersey number.
While at East Carolina, Revel wore No. 28. However, during the biggest job interview of his life at the NFL Scouting Combine, Revel was assigned "DB27."
MORE: Donovan Ezeiruaku Dallas Cowboys jersey number officially assigned
Now, he will be looking to continue rocking that number for the next chapter of his career.
If Revel can return to his pre-injury form with the Cowboys, he will immediately upgrade the secondary in desperate need of another standout player at the position.
Throughout his three years at ECU, Revel recorded 70 tackles, three interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft
Cowboys rookie minicamp dates 2025: Full offseason workout details
Dallas Cowboys slighted in shocking NFC playoff prediction
3 notable cut candidates for Dallas Cowboys after NFL Draft
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries