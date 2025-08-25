Cowboy Roundup: Solving the Week 1 RB rotation, Last-minute roster bubble buzz
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to kick off the final week of August and the final full week until the NFL regular season gets underway. But first, in just over 24 hours, the Cowboys will have some very difficult decisions to make.
The 53-man roster cut deadline is coming at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 25, so the team will be forced to decide who's in and who's out over the course of the next day.
It will be interesting to see how the team constructs the 53-man roster and whether any last-minute trades are done.
While we wait to see what the team has up its sleeves over the course of the next day, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Solving the Week 1 RB rotation
While veteran running back Javonte Williams is expected to lead the team's backfield in the season opener, it will be interesting to see how the rotation behind him plays out. Of course, it will depend on who makes the final roster.
Blogging the Boys shares their thoughts on the current situation.
Last-minute roster bubble questions
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at some last-minute wheeling and dealing the team could do ahead of the roster cut deadline.
"The Cowboys have some positions where they have an abundance of talent, others where they are sorely lacking, and there's always a need to acquire draft picks to help replenish the roster with low-cost talent in future years. Looking over the roster, here's a collection of players who, for various reasons, could be traded away from Dallas over the next few days."
