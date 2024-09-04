Sports Illustrated NFL reporter makes bold prediction on CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer when it came to extending wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lamb sat out all of camp hoping to strike a new deal with the team.
Now, the $136 million receiver is back with the team and ready to do his part in helping the team make a deep playoff run.
On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated's MMQB crew made their 2024 NFL season predictions.
While a few let the Cowboys completely out of the playoff picture, senior NFL reporter Albert Breer expects big things from the Cowboys star receiver.
Breer predicted that Lamb will have a monster 2024:
CeeDee Lamb, coming out of his holdout, will become the first receiver in NFL history to top 2,000 yards in a season—breaking the all-time record of 1,964 set by Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson in 2012. Lamb had 1,749 yards last year, and that was without much to draw coverage away from him in the Dallas Cowboys’ receiver and tight ends corps. So Lamb’s clearly shown he can be the guy in that way, and the Cowboys will be really reliant on him again.- Albert Breer
According to the rest of Breer's season predictions, the Cowboys will miss the playoffs.
So, if his prediction of Lamb breaking Calvin Johnson's record becomes true, then Lamb will also join Johnson as the all-time leader in receiving yards while missing the postseason.
Not ideal, but a record is a record, right?
