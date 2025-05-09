Cowboy Roundup: Starting battles ahead of OTAs, NFL's most balanced offense?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Did we have some fun this week? The Cowboys finally made a big move to address the lack of depth at wide receiver, and there is a new buzz surrounding the team.
Not only has the Cowboys front office been selectively aggressive this offseason, but they have shown some discipline by finding value in all of their moves, whether through NFL free agency or during the NFL Draft.
It's going to be interesting to see how all of the pieces come together, but it is encouraging that the Cowboys are being active players on the open market.
MORE: Updated Cowboys offensive depth chart following George Pickens trade
Now, as we prepare for Mother's Day Weekend, we will have to see if the team lays low or has something else up its sleeve.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media as we wrap up another busy week surrounding America's Team.
Starting position battles ahead of OTAs
As the Cowboys gear up for OTAs and mandatory minicamp over the next few weeks, there are still several starting jobs that will be open for competition. Blogging the Boys takes a look at the starting jobs that could be up for grabs, from running to linebacker.
NFL's most balanced offense?
Following the trade for George Pickens, do the Dallas Cowboys have the most balanced offense in the NFL?
Cowboys Quick Hits
George Pickens reveals the moment he found out about trade to Cowboys... George Pickens has one thing on his mind ahead of first season with Cowboys... Cowboys' second-year OL chosen as 'top breakout candidate'... CeeDee Lamb to give behind-the-scenes look at 2024 Cowboys in YouTube series... Cowboys release veteran wide receiver after George Pickens trade... NFL legend praises Jerry Jones' 'all-in move' for George Pickens... Super Bowl champion CB claims Cowboys’ George Pickens is top 3 NFL WR... Dallas Cowboys legend says George Pickens is exactly what team needs.