Cowboys release veteran wide receiver after George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys were busy revamping the wide receiver room this week, including parting ways with a veteran wide receiver. Following the trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens, the Cowboys needed to make an additional roster move.
To make room for Pickens, the Cowboys released receiver Seth Williams, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.
Williams signed to the Cowboys' practice squad during the 2024 season and signed a reserve/future contract with the team on January 6, 2025.
Prior to joining the Cowboys, Williams also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Following the trade for Pickens and release of Williams, the Cowboys wide receiver room consists of Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, Parris Campbell, Jalen Cropper, Traeshon Holden, Kelvin Harmon, and Josh Kelly.
Throughout his NFL career, Williams has hauled in just one catch for 34 yards.
