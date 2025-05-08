Cowboys Country

Cowboys release veteran wide receiver after George Pickens trade

The Dallas Cowboys made additional moves at wide receiver to make room for Dak Prescott's newest weapon, George Pickens.

Josh Sanchez

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Seth Williams during practice at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel.
Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Seth Williams during practice at Hanbury Manor Marriott Hotel. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys were busy revamping the wide receiver room this week, including parting ways with a veteran wide receiver. Following the trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens, the Cowboys needed to make an additional roster move.

To make room for Pickens, the Cowboys released receiver Seth Williams, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.

Williams signed to the Cowboys' practice squad during the 2024 season and signed a reserve/future contract with the team on January 6, 2025.

MORE: Cowboys insider raves about George Pickens trade, more 'dynamic' offense

Prior to joining the Cowboys, Williams also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Seth Williams participates in training camp at Miller Electric Performance Center.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Seth Williams participates in training camp at Miller Electric Performance Center. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Following the trade for Pickens and release of Williams, the Cowboys wide receiver room consists of Pickens, CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Jonathan Mingo, KaVontae Turpin, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, Parris Campbell, Jalen Cropper, Traeshon Holden, Kelvin Harmon, and Josh Kelly.

MORE: George Pickens gives Dallas Cowboys' offense much-needed new dynamic

Throughout his NFL career, Williams has hauled in just one catch for 34 yards.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Seth Williams participates in minicamp at TIAA Bank Field.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Seth Williams participates in minicamp at TIAA Bank Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade

New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation

Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade

What the Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News