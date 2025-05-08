Super Bowl champion CB claims Cowboys’ George Pickens is top 3 NFL WR
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off a blockbuster trade on Wednesday morning, adding wide receiver George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pickens gives them a No. 2 wide receiver capable of taking pressure off CeeDee Lamb, while also being able to serve as the No. 1 target should Lamb miss time. He’s by far the most dynamic receiver they’ve added since trading away Amari Cooper, but just how good is Pickens?
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend says George Pickens is exactly what team needs
According to Super Bowl 50 winner Aqib Talib, he’s one of the best in the NFL. While appearing on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Talib made a bold claim saying Pickens is a top three receiver in the entire league.
“Pickens is soaring. He’s now a top three receiver in our league. I’m going Ja’Marr, I’m going Jettas, then I’m going Pickens.” — Talib on Pickens.
Talib reminded Adams that he had to guard receivers, which is fair. Still, it might be a stretch to say that Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson are the only receivers in the league better than Pickens — especially since his new teammate, CeeDee Lamb, should be ahead of Pickens.
That said, Talib is correct that Pickens has the talent to put up video game numbers when he’s locked in. That’s why Dallas made this trade, and it’s also why they’re suddenly being looked at in a new light.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade
New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation
Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade
What the Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade