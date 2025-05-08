Dallas Cowboys legend says George Pickens is exactly what team needs
The Dallas Cowboys are no longer playing it safe. Bucking the usual approach to the NFL offseason, the Cowboys have been aggressive this year by signing outside free agents and making trades to address areas of need.
No move was bigger than the addition of George Pickens, however, finally giving the Cowboys a standout receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb.
While Lamb operates out of the slot, Pickens is one of the best deep threats in the league.
After news of the trade broke, Dallas Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware popped into the Up & Adams show on Fanduel TV to share his thoughts with Kay Adams about why Pickens is exactly what the team needs.
Dallas has emphasized improving in the trenches and adding new bodies at running back during the NFL Draft and free agency, signing veterans Javontae Williams and Miles Sanders, while drafting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.
Add in Pickens to stretch the field and the Cowboys have the makings of an exciting offense.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
It will be interesting to see how Pickens adapts in Dallas and whether he makes the most of his fresh start.
