Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys legend says George Pickens is exactly what team needs

The Dallas Cowboys made a splash by adding George Pickens, and one of the team's legends believes he is exactly what the team needs.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens scores a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are no longer playing it safe. Bucking the usual approach to the NFL offseason, the Cowboys have been aggressive this year by signing outside free agents and making trades to address areas of need.

No move was bigger than the addition of George Pickens, however, finally giving the Cowboys a standout receiver to complement CeeDee Lamb.

While Lamb operates out of the slot, Pickens is one of the best deep threats in the league.

MORE: George Pickens gives Dallas Cowboys' offense much-needed new dynamic

After news of the trade broke, Dallas Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware popped into the Up & Adams show on Fanduel TV to share his thoughts with Kay Adams about why Pickens is exactly what the team needs.

Dallas has emphasized improving in the trenches and adding new bodies at running back during the NFL Draft and free agency, signing veterans Javontae Williams and Miles Sanders, while drafting Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah.

MORE: Cowboys' newest WR could become a locker room neighbor to Dak Prescott

Add in Pickens to stretch the field and the Cowboys have the makings of an exciting offense.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see how Pickens adapts in Dallas and whether he makes the most of his fresh start.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade

New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation

Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade

What the Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News