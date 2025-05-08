George Pickens reveals the moment he found out about trade to Cowboys
A major offseason acquisition and the Dallas Cowboys have not been a combination that fans have been in hearing in recent memory.
However, earlier this week, that all changed when the Cowboys made a major trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to add wide receiver George Pickens to the roster.
On Thursday, the Dallas media got their first chance to speak with the new Cowboys receiver, and during the conference call, Pickens revealed the moment he heard about the trade.
Pickens admitted that he heard the news when everyone else did on social media. The Cowboys receiver continued to gush about his new home, mentioning that the franchise has a lot of great things going on at the moment.
The Steelers added D.K. Metcalf this offseason, which could have been a great one-two punch if the team wanted to keep Pickens. However, the move is kind of shocking, as Pickens has been the number one option in Pittsburgh since entering the league in 2022.
The addition of Pickens is a major pickup for a Cowboys team that has been desperate to add a WR2 to their roster. Waiting for younger receivers to blossom is a game that the Cowboys could ultimately lose.
Now, the team has an established talent who could be an immediate franchise player this upcoming season.
