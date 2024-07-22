Stephen A. Smith chimes in on who Cowboys should pay first (VIDEO)
Long-time Dallas Cowboys hater Stephen A. Smith was asked his opinion on the contract situations of the Cowboys' big three.
The franchise will soon have to make major decisions regarding the future of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. Smith believes the answer is simple: who the franchise's primary focus should be on when it comes to contract negotiations.
The host of First Take believes that Parsons should be the first player the Cowboys should be attempting to re-sign. Smith thinks that Parsons is the embodiment of what Cowboys fans believe that they are, with a massive emphasis on the word believe.
Yes, Smith had to take a dig at Prescott, but mentioning that Parsons will give the team something he knows that quarterback won't give them. In the end, Smith raved about how special of a talent Parsons truly is.
From the outside looking in, it seems the Cowboys have an impossible decision to make, and I, for one, am glad I don't have to make these decisions. Losing any of the big three would be a monumental defeat from a team chemistry aspect.
However, if you had to let one go, who would you want it to be? Thankfully, we don't get paid millions to make these franchise-altering decisions.
