Stephen Jones explains Cowboys' decision not to pursue Davante Adams
The Dallas Cowboys have faced a lot of heat regarding the additions to this year's roster. The fire has been stoked over the franchise not bringing in veteran running back Derrick Henry, who railroaded the team when the Ravens devoured the Cowboys a few weeks ago.
Dallas has also received some criticism for not bringing in help to a receiver unit led by CeeDee Lamb. Lamb signed a massive deal just before the start of the season, making him the second highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.
So when the news broke that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams asked for a trade, many hoped Dallas could be a destination.
MORE: Cowboys bolster receiving corps with dynamic WR in latest mock draft
However, the front office didn't get the memo.
When speaking with the San Antonio Sports Star, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked about the possibility of adding Adams to the roster.
"No. I don’t think there is anything to that. We just signed our No. 1 guy CeeDee Lamb and Adams is a No. 1 receiver," Stephen Jones said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"When you have the challenges cap-wise that we have, that would be a long putt for us."
With all the pie given out this season, the front office doesn't seem interested in whipping up another hot piece.
Two No. 1 receivers on one team? Who needs or wants that?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5