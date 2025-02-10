Cowboys called out for passing on Super Bowl winning head coach candidate
Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is a Super Bowl champion.
Moore helped the Philadelphia Eagles knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, earning his first title in the NFL. He’s now expected to take the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, although head coach Nick Sirianni is trying to convince him to “run in back” in 2025.
Moore, who helped the Eagles drop 95 points in their past two games, was considered a favorite for the Dallas position before they ultimately decided to go with Brian Schottenheimer. The criticism for that move died down after he put together a strong coaching staff but Moore’s performance has put the crosshairs back on Jerry Jones.
It’s not just fans bashing Jones either. Respected journalist Clarence Hill Jr. questioned the after the game, saying the Cowboys went for “comfort and continuity” over Moore.
Hill also pointed out the way the Eagles attacked this offseason, saying they proved the Cowboys aren’t building the right way.
Moore wasn’t the hottest name during the coaching cycle but he’s restored his image in a hurry. Known for his aerial attack in Dallas, he shifted his philosophy to a run-heavy offense with Philly.
That led to Saquon Barkley topping 2,000 yards on the ground as Moore played to his team’s strength.
He should be praised for his work this season and deserves a head coaching job — if he does indeed take one. Time will tell if he’s the superior option to Schottenheimer but the comparisons are already starting.
