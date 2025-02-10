Cowboys Country

Cowboys called out for passing on Super Bowl winning head coach candidate

Dallas stuck with comfort and will be criticized until proven correct.

Randy Gurzi

Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore
Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is a Super Bowl champion.

Moore helped the Philadelphia Eagles knock off the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, earning his first title in the NFL. He’s now expected to take the head coaching job with the New Orleans Saints, although head coach Nick Sirianni is trying to convince him to “run in back” in 2025.

MORE: Cowboys should look into trading for Swiss Army Knife wide receiver

Moore, who helped the Eagles drop 95 points in their past two games, was considered a favorite for the Dallas position before they ultimately decided to go with Brian Schottenheimer. The criticism for that move died down after he put together a strong coaching staff but Moore’s performance has put the crosshairs back on Jerry Jones.

Kellen Moore
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s not just fans bashing Jones either. Respected journalist Clarence Hill Jr. questioned the after the game, saying the Cowboys went for “comfort and continuity” over Moore.

Hill also pointed out the way the Eagles attacked this offseason, saying they proved the Cowboys aren’t building the right way.

Moore wasn’t the hottest name during the coaching cycle but he’s restored his image in a hurry. Known for his aerial attack in Dallas, he shifted his philosophy to a run-heavy offense with Philly.

Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That led to Saquon Barkley topping 2,000 yards on the ground as Moore played to his team’s strength.

He should be praised for his work this season and deserves a head coaching job — if he does indeed take one. Time will tell if he’s the superior option to Schottenheimer but the comparisons are already starting.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason

Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft

Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares

Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News