Surprising Cowboys rookie snatching first-team reps from ex first-rounder
The Dallas Cowboys put together an impressive 2025 NFL draft class on paper, but early in training camp, it has exceeded expectations. Despite the high praise following the draft, the Cowboys may have found a hidden gem that no one was talking about.
On Wednesday, the first-team defensive unit saw extended work with seventh-round pick Jay Toia, a massive defensive tackle who starred for the UCLA Bruins.
Toia stands 6-foot-2, 342 pounds and is an imposing force on the defensive interior.
For a team who struggles to stop the run, a player like Toia anchoring the middle could be exactly what it needs to take the next step, but that could spell trouble for former first-round pick Mazi Smith.
Smith has struggled to start his NFL career, and he doesn't seem to have the strength to hold up against mauling offensive tackles.
We have seen Smith regularly pushed around during 11-on-11 drills, but Toia is the exact opposite.
Not only does he clog the lanes and eat up blockers, but he moves incredibly well for a man of his size. And the coaching staff loves what he is doing.
If Toia continues getting first-team reps and making the most of them, he could be a surprising entry into the defensive line rotation for the upcoming season.
