Dallas Cowboys ‘boasting their best roster in years,’ says NFL analyst

The Dallas Cowboys shouldn’t be overlooked, with an NFL analyst saying the team enters the 2025 season boasting its 'best roster in years.'

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson, EDGE Micah Parsons, and safety Malik Hooker watch from the sidelines at training camp.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson, EDGE Micah Parsons, and safety Malik Hooker watch from the sidelines at training camp.
Jerry Jones and the rest of the Dallas Cowboys front office spent a good portion of their opening ceremony telling fans how excited they were about the team’s roster in 2025.

Even Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Fame defensive end Charles Haley was hyping up the team that Jerry built.

They aren’t alone, either, as Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay says the main reason Dallas shouldn’t be overlooked in 2025 is that they enter the season “boasting their best roster in years,” led by a healthy and motivated Dak Prescott.

MORE: Brian Schottenheimer has major praise for 'dynamic' Cowboys rookie

“It's coming up on three full decades since the Cowboys last appeared in the NFC Championship Game. That's an unacceptably long wait for Jerry Jones, who has assembled one of the best rosters the team has had around star quarterback Dak Prescott and desperately needs to see a breakthrough in 2025,” Kay wrote.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.

“While Dallas still must iron out an extension for Micah Parsons, nearly all the pieces are in place for this team to make a deep run.”

He does add that Jones could become impatient if Prescott is unable to get over the hump this season and “blow things up” in 2026.

MORE: Matt Eberflus' defense, Cowboys' DE group proving to Dallas o-line iron sharpens iron

Prescott’s contract would make that difficult, but it’s fair to ask when Jones’ patience will run out.

Especially after an offseason where he extended defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and tight end Jake Ferguson, while also adding George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.

